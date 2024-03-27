KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.57. The stock had a trading volume of 826,997 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

