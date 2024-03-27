KM Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.35. 265,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,531. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.32 and a 1-year high of $288.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.74 and its 200-day moving average is $256.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

