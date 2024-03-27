KM Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

KM Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

