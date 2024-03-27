KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $311,069.81 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00023896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00012927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,333.94 or 1.00122610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00147706 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00605433 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $427,641.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

