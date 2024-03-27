Komodo (KMD) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $53.79 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00071613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00020423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,651,601 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

