Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

HD traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.98. The company had a trading volume of 312,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.82. The company has a market cap of $380.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

