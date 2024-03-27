Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,862,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the previous session’s volume of 1,643,215 shares.The stock last traded at $15.69 and had previously closed at $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,574 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 708,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

