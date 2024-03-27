LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires Shares of 1,152 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.85. 463,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

