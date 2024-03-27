LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.26. 1,635,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,673. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

