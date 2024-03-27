LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

