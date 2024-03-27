LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,671,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.68. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.