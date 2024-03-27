LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 14,543 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.65. 2,000,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,951. The stock has a market cap of $289.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.73. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

