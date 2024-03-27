LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,090,000 after buying an additional 177,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 881,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,844. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

