LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 12,659 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. 229,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

