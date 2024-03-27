LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,453,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

