LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 1,168,566 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

