LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 81 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 6.2 %

FSLR traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average is $155.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.