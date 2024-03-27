LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 975 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.75. 615,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,026,184.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

