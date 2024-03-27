LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.30. 255,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $284.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

