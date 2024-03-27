Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 675.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.53).
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.20) price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Land Securities Group
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -4,878.05%.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.