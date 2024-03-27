Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 675.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.20) price objective for the company.

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 656.60 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 639.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 633.09. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.22). The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.73, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -4,878.05%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

