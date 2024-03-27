Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.240 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $292.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

