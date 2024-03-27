Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.240 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

