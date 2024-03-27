LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Insider Purchases A$11,175.00 in Stock

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Neal purchased 15,000 shares of LaserBond stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,175.00 ($7,303.92).
Ian Neal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Ian Neal acquired 25,000 shares of LaserBond stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($12,254.90).
LaserBond Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.07.
LaserBond Company Profile
LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools comprising hammers and drill bits.
