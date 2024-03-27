Leafly (LFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Leafly to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leafly by 320.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

