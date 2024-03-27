Leede Jones Gab Comments on Reunion Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Reunion Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Leede Jones Gab analyst R. Stewart expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Reunion Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Reunion Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

CVE RGD opened at C$0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.18. Reunion Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 13.72.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

See Also

