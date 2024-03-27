Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.99. 238,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

