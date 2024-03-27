Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Liberty Broadband has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

