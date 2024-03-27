Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Acquires 10,000 Shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,504.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Journey Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Journey Medical in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Journey Medical by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

