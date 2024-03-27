Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 6.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.64. 672,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 956,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,524 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 1,105.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

