Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $87.51 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,770,747 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,763,153.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00563121 USD and is down -20.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $166.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
