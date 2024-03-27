LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 4.1%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 2,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 288.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

