LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 4.1%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 2,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 288.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.