LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.52.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
