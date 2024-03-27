LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.52.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

