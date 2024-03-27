Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $450.94. The company had a trading volume of 85,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.69 and a 200-day moving average of $438.19.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

