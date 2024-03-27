Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.80. The company had a trading volume of 428,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.58. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

