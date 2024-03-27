Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 8.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.00. 71,320,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 38,099,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,208,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

