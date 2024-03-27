Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Reduced by Sib LLC

Sib LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 13.7% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $387.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,574. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.22 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

