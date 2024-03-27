LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.21. 337,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,558. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

