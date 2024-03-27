Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 132230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.36 ($0.11).

Made Tech Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.25. The stock has a market cap of £12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

