Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.59. 104,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 360,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.