Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 6.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.71. 20,811,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 82,079,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

