Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Holdings Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Markforged worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Markforged by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 2,796.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 334.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

MKFG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,144. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 110.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

