Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $68.26

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.26, but opened at $71.55. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 6,375,413 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

