Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.66 and last traded at $72.47. 9,650,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,467,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

