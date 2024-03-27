Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOOR

Masonite International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $131.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $131.93.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.