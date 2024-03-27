Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $476.80 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $352.80 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.19 and a 200-day moving average of $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

