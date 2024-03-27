Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $480.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

NYSE MA traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $475.00. 790,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $443.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.66. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $352.80 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

