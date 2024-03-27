Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 63,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MWSNF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 27,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.52.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
