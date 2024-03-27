MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 319,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 226,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

