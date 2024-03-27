Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 40,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,874,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock worth $648,755,681. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

