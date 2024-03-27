Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,394,945 shares of company stock worth $648,755,681 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.74. 2,671,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,823,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

